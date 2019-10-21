Cougars blank Bearcats 3-0 to close home schedule

The Cougars shut out the Cincinnati Bearcats in a 3-0 decision to finish up their home slate Sunday afternoon at Carl Lewis International Complex.

Houston did not mess around on its senior night.

In the first half, Houston’s offense dominated Cincinnati early on and maintained control of the ball much throughout the entire match.

To celebrate her senior night, forward Desiree Bowen was the first to score off a quick pass from junior forward Jazmin Grant just inside the 24th minute to give the Cougars an early lead.

The attack did not stop there.

Inside the 40th minute and off a corner kick from junior midfielder Mia Brascia, sophomore defender Cassidy Formanek put the ball in the net to give Houston a 2-0 advantage just before the half. Just in the first 40 minutes, the Cougars tallied seven total shots and two corner kicks.

Coming back after the half with two scores ahead of the Bearcats, the Cougars wasted no time extending their lead by scoring their final goal just inside the 60th minute.

Redshirt sophomore forward Zionah Browne found her way into the net after a cross from Grant. With six more shots added in the second half, it was Houston that came out on top.

Senior goalkeeper Samantha Cude shined for Houston and played the entire 90-minute match, recording two saves to give her a total of 30 for the season.

For her efforts, she was named the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week.

It was an all-out shooting affair for the Cougars, who outshot their opponents 13-8 and tallied two corner kicks, one of which led to a goal.

Bowen recorded her third goal of the season, while Formanek and Browne recorded their first. Grant also put on a suitable performance during the match, tallying two shots on goal and two assists.

The win improved Houston’s home record to 3-4 this season and 5-11 overall. Cincinnati still owns the all-time series against the Cougars with a 4-2-2 record.

The next few games will be tough on the road for the Cougars, who take on No. 12 Memphis on Oct. 24.

