SMU vs UH among week’s five events

Monday: Freshman Tour Pop Up and Concert

Student Center South

2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

For a free concert, and chances to win free DoorDash for a semester and for your tuition to be paid, according to Eventbrite, head over to the Freshman Tour Pop Up and Concert in the Student Center South. Sign up for the event here.

Tuesday: “I AM A MAN” Photo Exhibit

Second Floor Red Wing of M.D. Anderson Library

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A photography exhibit by the late photojournalist Ernest C. Withers will be on display in the M.D. Anderson Library starting Tuesday and will be open for multiple weeks.

Wednesday: Student Centers Film Series Presents: “Selena”

Student Center South Theater

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with “Selena.” Portraying the groundbreaking singer and her life, the movie follows Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her rise to fame.

Thursday: Cougars v. SMU

TEDCU Stadium

6:30 p.m.

The Cougars will face No. 16 SMU on Thursday at TEDCU Stadium. The Cougars are currently 3-4 for the season.

Thursday: Become an official

Campus Recreation and Wellness Center – Main Gym

6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

You can become a CRWC Basketball Official by coming to this workshop. Whether you love basketball or want to make some money, you can learn the skills and apply for a referee position.

[email protected]