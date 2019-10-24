Woman struck by car near Law Center

A woman was struck by a car near the Law Center Thursday evening, according to UHPD.

The person was working to direct traffic for the football game, according to police.

The woman was struck around 5:30 p.m., according to Houston police, and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. The driver is cooperating with police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of (the) parking attendant who was injured before this evening’s game in an auto pedestrian accident on campus,” President Renu Khator said in a tweet.

We will update this story when we have more information.

