MOTS: What are you going to dress up as for Halloween?

“I don’t know if I’m dressing up this year,” said finance senior Sarah Varghese. “Last year I went to Sixth Street though, and I went as a wrestler — just shorts (and) a crop top. I didn’t put that much thought into it.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar “It depends on my mood whether I’ll be Barack Obama, Aang Avatar or Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” said theology senior John Thomas. “I’ll wear it trick-or-treating.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar “This is going to sound childish, but I’m going to be a Powerpuff Girl. The green one,” said biology freshman Sydney Garcia. “My suitemate is dressing up with me, and I’m trying to get my friend on board. We decided on it based on a Tiktok.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar “I grew up in a Christian home, so we never celebrated Halloween. I’ve never been trick-or-treating, and I have never dressed up,” said exercise science freshman Joy Counts.”I dressed up for theatre before, but this year I do plan on trick-or-treating, and my friend wants me to be a nurse.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar “I’m not sure if I am going as a reaper, or if I can finish the dress by Halloween, a cute Lolita style devil, ” said hospitality freshman Kaitlyn Soloff. “I make my own costumes. I’ve always loved theatre, so when I’m wearing a costume I’m not really me. I’m the character and it makes me feel more free.” | Deaunte Johnson/The Cougar

With spooky season upon us, students are starting to think about what they are dressing up as for Halloween. From witches and cat to wrestlers and childhood icons, if you can think of it there is a Halloween costume for it. For some students, this is an annual occurrence, but for others it is their first year in costume.

Some students said they will make their own costume for a party in advance, and others said they will throw theirs together at the last minute and accompany their younger sibling trick-or-treating. Anyway you do it, costumes make Halloween more fun.

