Voter’s guide to Election Day 2019

Early voting for Texas’ constitutional amendment and municipal elections ends Nov. 1, and election day is Nov. 5. Here is everything voters need to know about what’s on the ballot and how to vote:

Throughout Harris County, candidates are facing off in elections for mayor, state representatives for Texas House District 148, city council districts, city council At-Large positions, city controller, school board positions and the Houston Community College Board of Trustees.

To view a list of candidates, their stances and which of these municipal elections apply to your district, check out this guide from the Houston Chronicle. And to see what will be on your ballot, check out this tool from Harris County Clerk’s Office.

Harris County also faces a vote on the Metro Transit Authority Proposition A. The proposition aims to enhance mobility and ease traffic congestion within Metro’s service area.

The proposition asks for “voter approval to borrow $3.5 billion, to be paid back by future revenues from its 1 percent sales tax, to start work on its proposed $7.5 billion regional plan,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

This election also decides 10 proposed amendments to the Texas constitution. The amendments cover a wide span of topics from a state income tax to increasing bonds issued to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute.

To see a full list of the propositions and what they mean, check out this guide from the Texas Tribune.

All polling locations will be open on early voting days and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including a location at Student Center South in the Downtown Room.

All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport

Any person that is registered to vote in Harris County may vote here. In Texas, a person must register to vote 30 days before Election Day, if they’ve never registered to vote. To see if you’re registered, check out this search tool by the Harris County Tax Office.

For any other questions about election day, to find a polling location or to view a sample ballot visit HarrisVotes.com.

[email protected]