side bar
logo
Thursday, October 31, 2019

Campus

Students celebrate Halloween in spooky style

By , October 31, 2019

Psychology senior Makayla Valmont dressed as Mother Gothel from Rapunzel. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
Parking and Transportation staff dressed as various passes, and answered student’s questions about parking options while passing out candy. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
Jose Cordero, civil engineering sophomore, dwarfed inside his giant T-Rex costume. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
Physics sophomore Chloe Tovar dressed as her own version of the Doctor from “Doctor Who.” | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
Devon Canal, media production senior, dressed as “Hip Hop.” | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
Sorin Peña, music composition sophomore, dressed as a LEGO. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
Civil engineering freshman Alyssa Liceralde dressed in a Space Jam onesie with a friend. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar

Many students celebrated this Halloween by coming to campus dressed up. We skulked around in true ghoulish fashion and caught people’s costumes on camera.

[email protected]

Tags: , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑