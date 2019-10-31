Students celebrate Halloween in spooky style

Psychology senior Makayla Valmont dressed as Mother Gothel from Rapunzel. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar Parking and Transportation staff dressed as various passes, and answered student’s questions about parking options while passing out candy. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar Jose Cordero, civil engineering sophomore, dwarfed inside his giant T-Rex costume. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar Physics sophomore Chloe Tovar dressed as her own version of the Doctor from “Doctor Who.” | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar Devon Canal, media production senior, dressed as “Hip Hop.” | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar Sorin Peña, music composition sophomore, dressed as a LEGO. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar Civil engineering freshman Alyssa Liceralde dressed in a Space Jam onesie with a friend. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar

Many students celebrated this Halloween by coming to campus dressed up. We skulked around in true ghoulish fashion and caught people’s costumes on camera.

