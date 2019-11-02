Houston offense fizzles in third quarter in loss to UCF

UH couldn’t keep its offense going the whole game, losing 44-29 to the UCF Knights in Orlando.

Senior Mulbah Car ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, but it was not enough as the Cougars fell to the Knights 44-29.

In his last game before redshirting the rest of the season, Car got the start at running back for the Cougars and made his impact immediately.

On the first drive of the game, he ran for a 37-yard touchdown. Later in the first quarter, he picked up his second touchdown of the game on a short run in the redzone.

UH also had a quick start on defense. The Cougars held the Knights to two three-and-outs to start the game.

It did not take long for UCF to get its offense going. On the Knights’ third drive of the game, they responded with a 6-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit.

Later, after Car’s second touchdown, UCF scored again on a long touchdown pass to cut the UH’s lead to three before the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter after a long drive for the Cougars, sophomore Clayton Tune threw an interception near the end zone. Following the pick, UCF drove all the way down the field to take the first lead of the game for UCF.

However, UH would take the lead back as the half expired with one of Dalton Witherspoon’s three field goals in the half.

UCF showed why they are one of the best teams in the conference during the third quarter.

The Knights scored three touchdowns in the third and held the Cougars scoreless. It was UCF’s second week in a row of scoring three touchdowns or more and holding its opponent scoreless in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, UH secured great starting field position after recovering a punt that bounced and touched a UCF player before being snatched by UH.

The Cougars then scored on an eight-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Jeremy Singleton.

After a failed two-point conversion attempt, UH got another chance with the ball, but UCF took down Tune in the endzone for a safety to bring the game to its final margin.

UH will return to action after a bye week to face the No. 24 ranked Memphis on Nov. 16 to start a stretch of must-win games to become bowl eligible.

[email protected]