Swimming and diving defeats FGCU 204-142

Houston’s swimming and diving program defeated Florida Gulf Coast University 204-142 and improved to 3-0 in dual meets after two days of action.

The Cougars started off on Friday by winning each of the relay events, ending up with top finishes in the 200 Medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Laura Laderoute, Peyton Kondis, Katie Higgins and Mykenzie Leehy teamed up for a time of 1:39.87 in the 200 medley relay. Meanwhile, Zarena Brown and Samantha Medlin joined Leehy and Laderoute to post a time of 3:22.03 in the 400 free relay.

Houston also took the top four spots in the 200 freestyle. Brown was in first with a time of 1:47.38, followed closely by Leehy (1:47.48), Medlin (1:49.14) and Rachel Hicks (1:51.74).

Laderoute led the Cougars in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.53 for a first-place win, followed by Kathryn Power (55.05) and Ioanna Sacha (55.27).

On the diving side, four of the top five spots were occupied by Cougars with Lauren Burrell notching a second-place finish in the 3-meter with 293.78 points.

Houston dove into the second day with a lead of 117-69 over FGCU. The swimmers came out strong with a win in the 400 medley relay as Laderoute, Kondis, Higgins and Leehy combined for a time of 3:38.55.

Senior Laderoute would shine for the Cougars, walking away from the match with three individual first-place finishes in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, and the 200 individual medley.

Houston also swept the 100 freestyle behind junior Leehy with a speedy time of 49.57. Behind her, was Brown who finished in second (50.91) and Kathryn Power in third at 50.95.

Brown notched her second individual win of the meet with a 4:48.48 win in the 500 free for top honors.

On the boards, Lauren Burrell led the Cougars with 283.80 points in the 1-meter to grasp the first-place win.

Houston returns home for their next meet on Nov. 21-23 for the Phill Hansel Invitational.

