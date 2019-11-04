Cougars fall to Knights in first AAC Tournament

The Cougars’ season came to an end in a 5-0 rout in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals, their first ever AAC Tournament appearance, against the Knights on Sunday afternoon in Orlando, Florida.

UCF started off with a statement, scoring its first goal before the second minute of the game and never looking back.

The Cougars were able to keep the score within one goal until the 21st minute of the game when the Knights struck again.

The Knights came out of halftime looking to put the game completely out of reach, scoring two more goals in the span of the first 12 minutes of the second half.

UCF scored their fifth and final goal in the 66th minute.

Despite the lopsided score, the Cougars had their opportunities with 13 shots in the game, but only three were shots on goal.

Junior forward Jazmin Grant led Houston with five total shots.

The Knights tested the Cougars’ senior goalkeeper Samantha Cude all afternoon with 12 goal shots.

Cude tallied seven saves in the loss.

UCF sophomore forward Dayana Martin was responsible for two of the five goals against Houston.

Redshirt senior forward Jessica Taylor led the Knights with four shots, scoring a goal herself.

The Knights will head to Memphis to face the University of South Florida Bulls in the AAC semi-finals on Nov. 7.

The Cougars end the season with an overall record of 6-14.

[email protected]