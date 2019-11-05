MOTS: How do students feel about the new dining robots?

“Personally I don’t see the point in them. A lot of students want jobs and that could have been a job to give to students,” said technology leadership and Innovation management senior Jabril Newton. “I might try one to get a feel of how they work before I judge them fully.” | Raven Wuebker/The Cougar “I guess they are a good idea because they might make the lines shorter at Moody dining hall,” said psychology sophomore Kimberly Sanchanze. | Raven Wuebker/The Cougar “I think it’s a fad and I’m not sure how much people are going to order food from it,” said computer science freshman Steven Luu. “I will be willing to try it if I learn what it delivers.”| Raven Wuebker/The Cougar “I think it’s an innovative way to get food, but for college wise I don’t know how efficient it could be since we are always near food on campus,” said management information system freshman Jasmine Polk. | Raven Wuebker/The Cougar “I think the dining bots are a cool idea, but I don’t necessarily see the significance of them,” said mechanical engineering freshman Maleah Ross. | Raven Wuebker/The Cougar

As the dining robots start mapping campus, students said they like the idea of how convenient they could be. These robots were presented in President Renu Khator’s fall address and are planned to begin delivering orders by mid-November.

Although students are willing to try the robots, some are skeptical of their ability to work properly and fear that they might get stolen along with their contents. The deliveries are ordered through a smartphone app, and the robots will bring your food to the nearest entrance of the building.

