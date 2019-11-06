Voters OK Metro’s bond request, Turner and Buzbee headed to runoff

Results for the 2019 Texas’ constitutional amendment and Harris County municipal election are in.

On Nov. 5, Houston-area voters cast their votes to determine a variety of results — from the outcome of the Houston mayoral race, public transportation infrastructure, city council positions and more.

As of Wednesday morning, the Harris County Clerk’s Office showed that unofficial results were available from 99.6 percent of voting precincts.

Voters supported most of the 10 proposed changes to the Texas Constitution — which ranged from allowing retired law enforcement animals to be adopted by their handlers without a fee to making it harder for future lawmakers to enact a personal income tax and more.

The only proposition Texans voters opposed would’ve allowed elected municipal judges to work in more than one jurisdiction, according to the Texas Tribune. Check here for full results.

For Houston’s mayoral election, incumbent Sylvester Turner and trial lawyer Tony Buzbee will face each other in a December runoff, according to the Houston Chronicle. Harris County Clerk’s Office unofficial results show that Turner received 46.4 percent of votes, while Buzbee received 28.8 percent.

Harris County also faced a vote on the Metro Transit Authority Proposition A, which garnered 67.87 percent from voters.

The proposition aimed to enhance mobility and ease traffic congestion within Metro’s service area by asking for voter approval to borrow $3.5 billion, to be paid back by future revenues from its sales tax.

For City Controller, Chris B. Brown was reelected with 52.18 percent support. The majority of Houston City Council positions will face runoff elections. Likewise, half of the Houston ISD board positions that were up for election will face a runoff as well.

For full Houston election results, check out the Harris County Clerk’s Office.

During early voting, there were 1145 votes cast at the UH polling location, according to the Harris County Clerk’s Office.

