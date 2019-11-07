Student sexually assaulted near Butler Plaza

A female student was sexually assaulted Monday afternoon while walking through Butler Plaza when an unknown male groped the female’s genital area and breast, according to a UHPD security alert.

The victim reported the incident to UHPD early Wednesday morning. She described the man as an African American male in his mid-20s, who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 lbs.

The suspect, who was wearing a red plaid shirt and a backpack, allegedly rushed towards the female student and her friends, fondled her groin and right breast, then fled in an unknown direction, according to UHPD.

There were no weapons or vehicle used in the attack.

If anyone has any information on the incident they can contact UHPD at 713-743-3333.

[email protected]