Houston downs Southeastern Louisiana 78-65, earn first win

Houston bounced back from a tough loss in their season opener against Georgia Tech with a 78-65 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday afternoon at Fertitta Center.

UH started out strong from tipoff by forcing five turnovers, crashing the boards, and willingly scoring at the basket, which helped open with a 9-2 run at the beginning of the first quarter.

The Lions tried to respond by closing the scoring gap to 15-10, but the Cougars answered by continuing to push the pace and ended the first quarter leading 22-10.

Throughout the entire second quarter, the Cougars held off the Lions. Senior guard Jasmyne Harris had 20 points and six steals, and sophomore forward Tatyana Hill had 13 points and 12 rebounds, which helped Houston keep the pressure offensively.

Houston took a 41-29 lead into the locker room at the half.

SLU junior forward Morgan Carrier started the second half by capitalizing on a turnover and draining a 3-pointer. Her attempt to spark a comeback for the Lions wasn’t enough to overcome the momentum of the Cougars, however.

Despite the Lion’s scoring efforts in the closing quarter, the Cougar’s presence on defense and on the boards helped them close out with a win at home.

Harris, along with her offensive efforts, also contributed on defense with six steals and grabbed eight rebounds. UH also received help from sophomore forward Tatyana Hill, who finished with a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cougars had four players with double-digit points. Defensively, they held the Lions to 41 percent from the field and forced 30 turnovers.

Houston looks to improve to 2-1 when they go to New Mexico on Tuesday to take on the Lobos.

