Many Homecoming activities among week’s five events

Update: Due to weather the Homecoming Kickoff Pep-rally location has been changed from the Student Center Plaza to the Student Center Houston Room.

Monday: Homecoming Kickoff Pep-rally

Student Center Houston Room

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Homecoming week begins with a homecoming court reveal, pizza, games and guest speakers to get students pumped for all the activities and the Saturday game.

Tuesday: The Cougar Games

Lynn Eusan Park

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Enjoy the first ever Cougar Games where teams will compete in can-struction, relay races and even an inflatable obstacle course. Students don’t have to be a part of a spirit team to try out the obstacle course and grab some snacks.

Wednesday: Bed Races

TDECU Stadium

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Watch as the spirit teams race decorated beds, with another student on them, as fast as they can. Students can grab some food from food trucks and participate in the fun.

Thursday: Homecoming Fest & Concert

Lynn Eusan Park

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Lynn Eusan Park will be turned into a small carnival with games and food leading up to the unannounced concert headliner.

Saturday: UH vs Memphis Homecoming Game

TDECU Stadium

2:30 p.m.

Come support Houston as they take on No. 19 Memphis for this year’s homecoming game.

[email protected]