Waka Flocka Flame to headline Homecoming Concert

Waka Flocka Flame will headline the 2019 Homecoming Concert, according to the Student Program Board.

The artist is set to take the stage from 8-10 p.m. Thursday night in Lynn Eusan Park. The concert will be free to all students who present their Cougar Card upon entrance.

Leading up to the announcement, SPB researched a number of potential artists to perform at the concert, but chose Flame after learning of how well received he was after performing at other universities.

“People may not know but he had an EDM phase,” said SPB President Ed Gonzales. “He’s not just bringing out rap, he’s bringing out EDM.”

The 33-year-old rapper is best known for his “No Hands” hit that peaked at number 13 on the US Hot 100 in 2010.

Opening for the headlining act is the Houston-based artist Yung Turk. The business management junior, known offstage as Deniz Sipahi, performed earlier this year at Frontier Fiesta.

The night begins at 6 p.m. with Homecoming Fest, where carnival style games and food will be available before the concert begins.

This year’s concert will be the first since 2017 where Mike Jones and Slim Thug performed. There was no concert in 2018 after the Student Fees Advisory Committee chose not to allocate funding due to low attendance in the past.

Homecoming week activities began Monday at 5 p.m. in the Student Center Houston room with Kick Off with RHA and will close Saturday as Houston takes on Memphis in TDECU Stadium.

