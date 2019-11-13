Cougars earn highest ranking in program history in CSCAA poll

The Cougars are No. 21 in the latest Collegiate Swimming & Diving Coaches Association poll, the highest ranking in program history.

Houston is a perfect 4-0 in team-to-team meetings this season, including two wins against American Athletic Conference schools.

UH’s last home meet was a win against SMU. The Cougars defeated the Mustangs 190-104.

Houston defeated SMU in 11 events, which was highlighted by senior Zarena Brown finishing with three first-place meetings in the 50-yard, 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events.

Houston has also gotten wins against Tulane, an AAC opponent, Incarnate Word and Florida Gulf Coast this season.

UH has had two athletes receive individual awards this season. Senior Peyton Kondis and Brown previously won AAC Swimmer of the Week honors.

The Cougars’ next meet will be from Nov. 21-23 at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center for the Phil Hansel Invitational.

[email protected]