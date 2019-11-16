Homecoming king, queen crowned during halftime

After weeks of campaigning, passing out flyers and social media posts, the homecoming king and queen were announced during the Memphis versus Houston game on Saturday.

Business management senior John Austin Schaudel and hotel and restaurant management senior Chelsea Lawson were both crowned as the 2019 homecoming king and queen.

Lawson was sponsored by the Epsion Lambda Chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc., and Schaudel was sponsored by Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The two were crowned during halftime by President Renu Khator.

[email protected]