side bar
logo
Sunday, November 17, 2019

Activities & Organizations

Homecoming king, queen crowned during halftime

By November 16, 2019

Business management senior John Austin Schaudel and hotel and restaurant management senior Chelsea Lawson pictured with President Renu Khator and her husband Suresh Khator. Lawson and Schaudel were crowned homecoming king and queen during halftime of the Memphis versus Houston game. | Jiselle Santos/The Cougar

Business management senior John Austin Schaudel and hotel and restaurant management senior Chelsea Lawson pictured with President Renu Khator and her husband Suresh Khator. Lawson and Schaudel were crowned homecoming king and queen during halftime of the Memphis versus Houston game. | Jiselle Santos/The Cougar

After weeks of campaigning, passing out flyers and social media posts, the homecoming king and queen were announced during the Memphis versus Houston game on Saturday.

Business management senior John Austin Schaudel and hotel and restaurant management senior Chelsea Lawson were both crowned as the 2019 homecoming king and queen.

Lawson was sponsored by the Epsion Lambda Chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc., and Schaudel was sponsored by Sigma Phi Epsilon.

The two were crowned during halftime by President Renu Khator.

[email protected]

Tags: , , , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑