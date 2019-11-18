Karbo sets new AAC all-time dig record amidst loss to SMU

The Cougars were swept in a three-set match against SMU at the American Athletic Conference West Division Championship on Sunday in Dallas.

At the top of the first set, SMU held on to a narrow lead, as the Cougars fought to keep the score close.

But, a block from freshman middle blocker Rachel Tullos and sophomore outside hitter Kendall Haywood tied the score at 8-8 early in the first set.

It was a close match until the Mustangs went on a four-point run to increase their lead by six.

Houston could not recover, as SMU cruised through the match, and took the first set 25-16.

In set two, Houston once again trailed right behind SMU.

The Cougars took a two-point lead, thanks to kills from sophomore Isabel Thuet.

But, the match would be tied again at 15-15 before the Mustangs went on a three-point run to force a Houston timeout.

SMU held on to its small lead, thanks to a strong offensive performance from the Mustangs and offensive errors from the Cougars.

Houston fought back, with late kills from senior outside hitter Megan Duncan, but it was not enough for a Cougar win, as SMU won the second set 25-21.

In the third and final set, the lead bounced between the teams until the Mustangs grasped on to a steady advantage.

Duncan scored the next three points for Houston and kept the Cougars alive, as SMU led by just three.

When the Mustangs went on to lead by six, Houston responded with a five-point run and brought the match within a point.

After a kill from freshman outside hitter Abbie Jackson, the match was tied 24-24.

But, Houston could not gain the lead, as SMU narrowly stole the match at 28-26.

The Cougars were defeated 3-0 in the AAC West Division Championship.

Despite the loss, senior libero Katie Karbo recorded 15 digs against the Mustangs and set a new AAC all-time digs record with 2,389 career digs.

On offense, Duncan led Houston in kills with 13, while sophomore setter Kelsey Childers tallied 34 assists.

Next, Houston will begin postseason play to compete in the AAC Championship from Nov. 22-24 in Orlando, Florida. and meet with Tulane on Friday to begin the their tournament.

[email protected]