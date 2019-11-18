Winter Wonderland among week’s five events

Tuesday: Stress Free Finals Kickoff

Student Center Plaza

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

De-stress from the copious amounts of studying being done as finals approach. Free cupcakes, painting activities, hot cocoa and live music will all be provided.

Tuesday: Stress Free Finals – ‘Toy Story 4’

Student Center Theater

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Students can come enjoy a free movie and popcorn while crying their eyes out to “Toy Story 4.” Tissues will not be provided.

Wednesday: UH Dining’s Farmers Market

Butler Plaza

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Students can use Cougar Cash and real money to buy items they may not be able to get their hand on at UH. Homemade soaps, interesting dead bugs and plants are all often offered at the farmers market.

Wednesday: How to Run a Student Government Campaign

Student Center North – SGA Senate Chamber

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

If you are interested in learning how to run for Student Government attend a free how-to session hosted by the SGA election commissioner and former SGA president and current attorney general.

Thursday: Winter Wonderland

Lynn Eusan Park

12 p.m. – Whenever the snow melts

Come enjoy possibly the only snow you will see this winter season. Put on by the Student Program Board, Winter Wonderland lets students sled and have a snowball fight while drinking hot cocoa — all the winter things Houstonians are not used to.

