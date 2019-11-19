MOTS: How are you handling finals stress?

“Try to make the time to stay motivated, especially since Thanksgiving is coming up,” said finance junior Elle Estanol. “I think the hardest part is not letting the momentum escape you.” | Lino Sandil/The Cougar “I meditate, play volleyball and run (is what) I do to cope with stress, and I have dedicated study days to help keep me on track,” said psychology senior Kelbie Rogers. “I think there is a lot of good resources on campus as well as talking to your professor.” | Lino Sandil/The Cougar “I usually study with friends,” said biomedical engineering sophomore Krystel Veleze. “When we’re all studying, we take little breaks and talk and hang out and it keeps me from getting overwhelmed.” | Lino Sandil/The Cougar “I start studying a couple of weeks in advance and study a little bit everyday,” said biology-chemistry junior Meena Shirazi. “In between, I like to walk around campus to relieve stress.” | Lino Sandil/The Cougar “I plan ahead and I think taking time to relax when you need it is important,” said liberal studies junior Hannah Wright. | Lino Sandil/The Cougar

As finals loom, students have begun studying for the most heavily weighted test of the entire semester.

Some finals have started before Thanksgiving break, leading students to study and prepare before gorging themselves with food.

Whether the student is new to college finals or a veteran, both know that studying for large tests comes with stress. Each student will inevitably have different ways of dealing with the end of semester stress.

