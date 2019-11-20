Rehr named American Coach of the Year after first season

Head coach David Rehr, after a first season that saw Houston earn its most American Athletic Conference wins since 2013, was named AAC Coach of the Year, the league announced Wednesday morning.

The Florida native hired in March led the Cougars to a 16-15 record, including an eight-game win streak and 10 conference victories.

The Cougars ended the season with their highest AAC finish since joining the conference in 2013, earning the No. 4 seed in the The American Championship Tournament starting on Friday in Orlando, Florida.

With the win, Rehr became the third head coach in program history to earn coach of the year honors after Dave Olbright in 1982 and Bill Walton’s wins in 1992 and 1994.

Rehr was not the only person in the program to earn AAC honors.

Senior libero Katie Karbo, The American’s all-time digs leader, senior outside hitter Megan Duncan and freshman middle blocker Rachel Tullos were named to the all-conference second team.

