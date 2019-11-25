side bar
logo
Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Campus

Dining updates their hours for Thanksgiving break

By November 25, 2019

UH System Dining Services donated left-over food from the Couger Woods Dining Hall to charity, but uneaten food that has already been exposed to the consumer is thrown away by the end of the day. | Carolina Trevino/The Daily Cougar

UH Dining has modified their hours for the Thanksgiving break, and Moody Dining Commons will be the only place students on campus can eat on Thanksgiving. | File photo

As students prepare for Thanksgiving, be it with family at home or friends on campus, many dining options around the University will have modified their hours for the holiday.

While many chains are closing down operations on campus, Moody Towers Dining Commons will still be open to accommodate students and staff who chose to stay on campus.

The Cougar compiled a list of every restaurant or eatery on campus and their hours for the week.

Dining halls

Moody Dining Commons

Monday: 24/7

Tuesday: 11 a.m. — 3 a.m.

Wednesday – Saturday: 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. — 24/7

Cougar Woods Dining Commons

Monday: 7 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Tuesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Student Center Satellite

Starbucks

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Market

Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Smoothie King

Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Tandoori Nite

Monday – Sunday: CLOSED

Pizza Hut

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Taco Bell

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Chick-fil-A

Monday – Sunday: CLOSED

Tu-Go Kitchen

Monday – Sunday: CLOSED

Wild Blue

Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Drexler’s BBQ

Monday – Sunday: CLOSED

Student Center South

Starbucks

Monday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Chick-fil-A

Monday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Panda Express

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

McDonald’s

Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Freshii

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. -2 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Mondo Subs

Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Market

Monday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Shasta’s Cones and More

Monday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Food Truck(s)

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Miscellaneous food locations

Cougar Village Market

Monday – Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. -Midnight

Daytime Food Trucks

Monday – Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Cougar Village Evening Food Truck

Monday – Wednesday: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Thursday – Saturday: CLOSED

Sunday: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Cougar Place Evening Food Truck

Monday – Wednesday: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

University Lofts Subway

Monday – Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

University Lofts Market

Monday – Tuesday:  7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Law Center Market

Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – Midnight

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Monday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Melcher Hall Starbucks

Monday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Avenue C

Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Smoothie King

Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: CLOSED

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

McAlister’s Deli

Monday – Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Tealicious

Monday – Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

[email protected]

Tags: , , , ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑