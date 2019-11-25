Dining updates their hours for Thanksgiving break
As students prepare for Thanksgiving, be it with family at home or friends on campus, many dining options around the University will have modified their hours for the holiday.
While many chains are closing down operations on campus, Moody Towers Dining Commons will still be open to accommodate students and staff who chose to stay on campus.
The Cougar compiled a list of every restaurant or eatery on campus and their hours for the week.
Dining halls
Moody Dining Commons
Monday: 24/7
Tuesday: 11 a.m. — 3 a.m.
Wednesday – Saturday: 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. — 24/7
Cougar Woods Dining Commons
Monday: 7 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Tuesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Student Center Satellite
Starbucks
Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Market
Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Smoothie King
Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Tandoori Nite
Monday – Sunday: CLOSED
Pizza Hut
Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Taco Bell
Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Chick-fil-A
Monday – Sunday: CLOSED
Tu-Go Kitchen
Monday – Sunday: CLOSED
Wild Blue
Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Drexler’s BBQ
Monday – Sunday: CLOSED
Student Center South
Starbucks
Monday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED
Chick-fil-A
Monday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Panda Express
Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
McDonald’s
Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED
Freshii
Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. -2 p.m.
Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED
Mondo Subs
Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED
Market
Monday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Shasta’s Cones and More
Monday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Food Truck(s)
Monday: CLOSED
Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Miscellaneous food locations
Cougar Village Market
Monday – Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 1 a.m.
Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday: CLOSED
Friday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. -Midnight
Daytime Food Trucks
Monday – Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED
Cougar Village Evening Food Truck
Monday – Wednesday: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Thursday – Saturday: CLOSED
Sunday: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Cougar Place Evening Food Truck
Monday – Wednesday: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED
University Lofts Subway
Monday – Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED
University Lofts Market
Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday – Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday: CLOSED
Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Law Center Market
Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – Midnight
Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Monday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Melcher Hall Starbucks
Monday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Avenue C
Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED
Smoothie King
Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday – Saturday: CLOSED
Sunday: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
McAlister’s Deli
Monday – Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED
Tealicious
Monday – Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED