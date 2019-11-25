Dining updates their hours for Thanksgiving break

As students prepare for Thanksgiving, be it with family at home or friends on campus, many dining options around the University will have modified their hours for the holiday.

While many chains are closing down operations on campus, Moody Towers Dining Commons will still be open to accommodate students and staff who chose to stay on campus.

The Cougar compiled a list of every restaurant or eatery on campus and their hours for the week.

Dining halls

Moody Dining Commons

Monday: 24/7

Tuesday: 11 a.m. — 3 a.m.

Wednesday – Saturday: 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. — 24/7

Cougar Woods Dining Commons

Monday: 7 a.m. — 10 p.m.

Tuesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Student Center Satellite

Starbucks

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Market

Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Smoothie King

Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Tandoori Nite

Monday – Sunday: CLOSED

Pizza Hut

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Taco Bell

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Chick-fil-A

Monday – Sunday: CLOSED

Tu-Go Kitchen

Monday – Sunday: CLOSED

Wild Blue

Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Drexler’s BBQ

Monday – Sunday: CLOSED

Student Center South

Starbucks

Monday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Chick-fil-A

Monday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Panda Express

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

McDonald’s

Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Freshii

Monday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. -2 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Mondo Subs

Monday – Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Market

Monday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Shasta’s Cones and More

Monday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Food Truck(s)

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Miscellaneous food locations

Cougar Village Market

Monday – Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. -Midnight

Daytime Food Trucks

Monday – Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Cougar Village Evening Food Truck

Monday – Wednesday: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Thursday – Saturday: CLOSED

Sunday: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Cougar Place Evening Food Truck

Monday – Wednesday: 10:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

University Lofts Subway

Monday – Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

University Lofts Market

Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Law Center Market

Monday – Thursday: 7:30 a.m. – Midnight

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Monday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Melcher Hall Starbucks

Monday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Avenue C

Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

Smoothie King

Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday: CLOSED

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

McAlister’s Deli

Monday – Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday – Sunday: CLOSED

Tealicious

Monday – Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Sunday: CLOSED

[email protected]