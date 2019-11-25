Roy named Ray Guy finalist, AAC Special Teams Player of the Week after winning effort against Tulsa

Senior punter Dane Roy was named a Ray Guy Award finalist after earning his second American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week award of the season Monday afternoon.

Roy, just a game away from finishing off his college career, joined Kentucky’s Max Duffy and Syracuse’s Sterling Hofrichter as finalists, the Augusta Sports Council, which presents the annual award to the nation’s top punter, announced.

The 30-year-old Australian has had a career year.

Roy ranks No. 1 in the AAC and No. 7 in the FBS in punting average (46.9). He has downed 30 punts within the 20-yard line and 22 of 50-plus yards. His efforts have contributed to Houston’s nationally No. 2 ranking net punt average of 43.59.

He earned the AAC honor after his performance at Tulsa over the weekend.

Against the Golden Hurricane, Roy punted eight times in a 24-14 win Saturday. He averaged 44.4 yards per kick.

He flipped the field all night, booting six inside the 20, including one at the 2-yard line.

Roy hit 50-plus yards three times on the evening, including a 57-yarder in the first quarter.

Roy will close out his college career Saturday at TDECU against the No. 24 Navy Midshipmen at 6 p.m.

