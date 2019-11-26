Amazon partnership brings cloud computing training to UH

The College of Technology aims to embrace the future of cloud technology by partnering with Amazon Web Services.

The partnership brings cloud computing and resources to train students and professors in this technology that Jose Martinez, computer information systems assistant professor, said is present in a vast majority of modern life and the workforce.

“The goal is that (UH) is where every company in Texas, and in the whole Texas area are going to come to hire the students, because we are the ones who are teaching them cloud-based skills,” Martinez said.

UH is one of the colleges and K-12 schools Amazon has made the cloud computation partnership with. However, Martinez said the way UH is embracing this opportunity makes it stand apart from other universities.

“We are the only university in the whole Texas area that is embracing this collaboration with Amazon the way we are,” Martinez said.

Martinez is the only certified professor to teach AWS skills at UH and has developed a cloud computing track for the bachelor’s degree in computer information systems.

Four courses that focus on aspects of cloud computing, such as its infrastructure and architecture, have been developed.

“We need to teach our students cloud technology, and we are the perfect major to do that,” Martinez said.

Cloud computing, such as Google Drive, allows for the access of software from remote servers on the internet rather than one physical computer or location.

“This is going to stay because, if you think about it, everything that we are doing right now is connected to the internet,” Martinez said.

Martinez said as more and more Texas companies place their systems on cloud technology, they’re looking to hire employees that are experts in the field.

His ultimate goal is for when any company looking to hire a cloud computing expert, they’ll look to UH.

“There is a lot of advantages why a company will embrace the cloud technology,” Martinez said. “So finally they are doing that now.”

Though Martinez’ new courses are due to the AWS resources, he said these skills in cloud computing are transferable to a variety of other cloud systems. This way he can help students try to prepare for any form of this technology.

“Because we are embracing AWS that doesn’t mean that the students are not prepared to use all these technologies,” Martinez said. “We can use the cloud from Microsoft, the cloud from Google, etc. This is just an interface.”

