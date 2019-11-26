Houston bounces back from Oregon loss with rout of Houston Baptist

Houston drubbed Houston Baptist 112-73 on Tuesday night at Fertitta Center, pushing the Cougars to their third victory of the season.

Sophomore guard Nate Hinton, who was helped to the locker room late in the first half with a knee injury but returned after the break, recorded a double-double before halftime as he notched 22 of his points and 10 of his 15 rebounds in the first period.

Hinton’s 24 points is a new career-high for the North Carolina native.

UH, now 3-2, recorded its second victory over a cross-town foe this season with efficient play on both sides of the court.

Freshman guard Marcus Sasser, sophomore guard Quentin Grimes and juniors Fabian White Jr. and Dejon Jarreau all joined Hinton in the double-figure scoring column, racking up 18, 17, 16 and 14 points, respectively.

As a whole, the Cougars shot 52.2 percent from the field, including 11 of 21 from behind the arc. Their 56 points in each half were the most in a half this season.

Houston opened the game on a 15-2 run, which was representative of its strong offensive showing, specifically in the paint and in transition, as well as its suffocating defense.

UH held HBU to just 35 percent shooting from the field and forced several lengthy droughts to route the Huskies.

Aside from a late first half stretch that saw HBU make six straight baskets and cut the lead to eight points, UH led the game by 20 or more for a majority.

The Cougars’ opening run was not the only noteworthy one of the game as they also ended the first half on a 20-5 run to create a comfortable 56-33 lead at the break and finished the game with a 13-5 run.

Houston’s sizable advantage in low post play was a key decider in its victory. The Cougars made 25 of 48 shots from two-point range and racked up 40 points in the paint.

While UH was a menace for HBU down low, Houston comfortably handled the visitors in the same area of the court, allowing just 26 points in the paint. The Cougars blocked 11 of the Huskies shots.

With an intimidating force under the basket, the Huskies elected to fire from deep frequently. Of their 23 made shots, eight were from behind the arc. HBU shot 35 percent from 3-point range.

Although Houston did not waste its advantage near the rim, it also was extremely efficient from 3-point range.

The Cougars shot 52 percent from deep with Sasser leading the way with six 3-pointers of his own. His 18 points and six threes are both career-highs.

Hinton also led the Cougars in rebounds with 15 while Jarreau led in assists with six.

