Kondis, Burrell sweep AAC weekly honors after No. 21 Houston’s dominant Phill Hansel Invitational outing

Seniors Peyton Kondis and Lauren Burrell took home American Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week and Diver of the Week honors, respectively, the league announced Tuesday, after their performance at the Phill Hansel Invitation helped lead No. 21 Houston to victory.

In the Cougars’ win, Kondis had a career outing.

The Pittsburgh native posted a 59.16 mark in the 100 breaststroke, a program record and the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this season.

She added a 2:09.60 time in the 200 breaststroke and 1:58.20 in the individual medley, also program records, en route to her second straight weekly honor.

Burrell earned her first weekly honor of the season after sweeping the 1-meter (288.20 points) and 3-meter (311.85 points) dives at the Phill Hansel Invitational.

Both results were NCAA Zone Diving qualifiers.

Kondis and Burrell added Houston’s fourth and fifth weekly award for Houston this season.

