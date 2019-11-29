Houston suffers 87-62 defeat to Syracuse at Greater Victoria Invitational

On Thanksgiving night, the Cougars fell to the Syracuse Orange in the Greater Victoria Invitational 87-62.

In the first quarter, senior forward Dorian Branch and sophomore guard Dymond Gladney led the way for the Cougars with 3-pointers.

Houston came out forcing turnovers and lighting it up with shooting 6 of 12 from behind the arc.

Syracuse responded with consistent points in the paint, which led to a score of 23-26 after the first.

In the second quarter, the Cougars tried to regain the lead by pressuring Syracuse on the defensive end.

Although it led to 6 turnovers which turned into 10 points in transition for Houston, Syracuse would remain consistent on the offensive end.

The Orange went on top going into the half 39-45.

Opening the second half, Houston struggled to find a basket.

Syracuse went on a 16-6 run, until the first timeout of the third quarter.

Freshman forward Bria Patterson’s buzzer-beating bucket brought Houston within a manageable distance of Syracuse and ending the third at 68-53.

To open the final quarter, the Cougars were still struggling offensively, as they shot 20 percent from the field.

Branch, Gladney, and junior forward Maya Jones pitched in to combine for the final nine points for the Cougars.

At the end of the fourth, Syracuse came out on top 62-87.

Branch and Gladney led the squad in scoring with 16 points each, followed by Patterson with 13 points.

Next, the Cougars look to bounce back during their Friday matchup against California Baptist.

