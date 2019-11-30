Cougars dominate California Baptist in 96-75 victory

After dropping their opening game of the Greater Victoria Invitational to Syracuse, the women’s basketball team bounced back with a 96-75 win over California Baptist.

In the first quarter, the Houston Cougars and California Baptist Lancers went back and forth, trading buckets in a high scoring first quarter. Junior guard Julia Black shell-Fair scored 11 first-quarter points and sophomore forward Tatyana Hill added 10 points to help Houston carry a 26-20 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter began just like the first as both teams continued to trade buckets. In the final five minutes of the quarter, the Cougars outscored the Lancers 15-8 that was capped off by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from senior forward KeAsja Peace.

Houston carried a 51-42 lead into the locker room at the half.

In the third quarter, the Cougars continued to add to their lead with senior forward Dorian Branch scoring six in the third and sophomore guard Dymond Gladney scoring eight points.

At the end of three, Houston led 79-64.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars scored 17 points, including two three-pointers and held the Lancers to 11 points to cap off a 96-75 victory.

Overall, the Cougars were led by Blackshell-Fair, who had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Hill, who scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Gladney also had a nice game, scoring 15 points.

The Cougars will conclude the Greater Victoria Invitational on Saturday at 3:30 CT when they face San Francisco in the Consolation Championship.

