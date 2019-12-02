Finals Mania among week’s five events

Monday: Finals Mania

MD Anderson Library

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Head to the MD Anderson Library for pancakes, turkey sausage, snacks and beverages. The Spirit of Houston and therapy dogs may be in attendance along with a possible appearance by Shasta and Sasha.

Wednesday: Coffee with a Cop

Butler Plaza

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Have some free coffee and a chance to meet with UHPD officers. Coffee with a Cop is a chance to connect with police and build a relationship with the community.

Wednesday: Houston Women’s Basketball vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Fertitta Center

2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Support UH women’s basketball Wednesday as the team takes on Florida Gulf Coast at home. The team is inviting senior living communities for their theme for the day, “Oldies But Goodies Day.” Students can buy tickets here.

Thursday: “Let’s Talk” with CAPS

Student Health Center, Health 2, Room 2005

10 a.m. – noon

Students can get a quick talk with a CAPS counselor as a part of the “Let’s Talk” program. Finals week can be extremely stressful for students, and Let’s Talk allows students a limited time to talk about things that may be troubling them with a professional.

Friday: Free HIV Testing

Student Center South – Circle Drive

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Stop by to get HIV tested for free. The Student Health Center, in partnership will Harris County Public Health, will be hosting a Free HIV Testing event for UH students, faculty and staff. Testing sessions typically last 10 to 15 minutes, and you can get your results in one minute. Syphilis testing will also be offered.

[email protected]