Recruiting for 2020 helps bring hope for upcoming season

Houston wrapped up its season Saturday, losing 56-41 to Navy. The Cougars finished their season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in conference, marking their worst campaign since 2004.

For first-year head coach Dana Holgorsen, that doesn’t change a thing about the future, particularly for the 2020 recruits and beyond.

“Everybody we are recruiting right now, we have really good relationships with, and they know exactly who we are and where we’re going,” Holgorsen said. “I don’t care about a 4-8 season, no one hates losing more than me.”

The Cougars’ dismal season came mostly by way of a bevy of redshirts, injuries and a schedule they wouldn’t wish upon their biggest enemy.

The last time a Holgorsen-led team finished 4-8, he was at West Virginia in its second season playing in the Big 12. He proceeded to bat off 7-6, 8-5 and 10-3 records after, largely due to the boon of talent he supplemented the Mountaineers with via recruiting.

“I’ve been 4-8 one other time in my career, and it was when we were on the upswing at the previous place that I was at. There’s a lot of 4-8 teams that are going to be good next year,” Holgorsen said.

In 2020, Houston will receive an influx of talent — including the re-arrival of redshirt senior quarterback D’Eriq King — through Holgorsen’s recruiting efforts.

Alabama transfer and 2018 No. 4 recruit sophomore linebacker Eyabi Anoma and Michigan transfer, four-star tight end Mustapha Muhammad — who is eligible immediately, according to 247 Sports — will join the roster in 2020. A batch of three-star high school recruits and transfers will also join.

Houston still has work to do. The 4-8 record isn’t pretty, but that hasn’t stopped Holgorsen and Co. from bringing in talent. With recruiting season upon the Cougars, they are bound to bring in more.

“I don’t have to sell anything that I haven’t already been selling,” Holgorsen said.

