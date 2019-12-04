Four Cougars named to American All-Conference teams

The American Athletic Conference released its 2019 postseason football honors Wednesday, and four Houston athletes were among those chosen for All-Conference teams, including senior punter Dane Roy, who was named the American Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.

Roy, who is a 2019 finalist for the Ray Guy Award, averaged 46.9 yards in punting, which led the conference while ranking No. 6 nationally. Of Roy’s 54 punts during the season, 30 were downed inside the 20-yard line and only two were touchbacks.

The Bunyip, Australia native is joined on the American Athletic Conference First Team by junior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson for his second straight year.

Stevenson led the Cougars with his 52 receptions, which contributed nine touchdowns and a total of 907 yards. He tied for third in touchdown receptions and also had four 100-yard receiving games during the season. He finished the season with two kickoff returns, averaged 27.8 yards per kick return and ranked No. 4 in the AAC with his 122.4 all-purpose yards per game.

Senior offensive tackle Josh Jones and junior safety Grant Stuard were both named to the AAC’s Second Team. Jones, who was recently named a First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, had nine starts at left tackle for Houston and only allowed four pressures in his 325 pass-blocking snaps during the season.

Stuard, who was a full-time starter for his first season, led Houston with 97 tackles and finished with four double-digit tackle games during the season. He recorded 14 tackles at Oklahoma and tied for No. 3 in the AAC with an average of 8.1 tackles per game.

With Roy, Stevenson, Jones and Stuard, Houston continues its 15-year tradition of at least four players receiving American Athletic Conference postseason honors since 2004.

