Grimes will be ‘100 percent’ for South Carolina game

Sophomore Quentin Grimes will be ready to play Sunday at South Carolina after being limited in practice with a bruised tibia heading into Houston’s matchup with Texas State.

Grimes was questionable to play in the Cougars’ win over the Bobcats, but the guard saw the court anyway, playing 38 minutes en route to a strong showing with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and a game-icing block.

“I feel pretty good right now,” Grimes said after Wednesday night’s game. “Just going out there after missing a couple of days. (The injury) kind of bothered me after last Tuesday’s game, just kind of limping around. I didn’t want to stretch it too much.”

Despite the strong performance, Grimes was still battling through discomfort against Texas State, but he does not believe that it will bother him much going forward.

“Right now I’m feeling about 90 percent,” Grimes said following the win over the Bobcats. “We’ll have three or four days, where we have to play on Sunday, and I feel like I’ll be at 100 percent for sure.”

Redshirt freshman guard Caleb Mills was also questionable heading into Wednesday’s game, and he also dressed for the game.

Mills played 14 minutes, scoring four points and notching two rebounds in the win.

Houston will need both players to be at full strength as they will face another strong opponent in South Carolina, which is 6-3 after beating UMass on Wednesday night.

