Houston drops to 4-5 after loss to Florida Gulf Coast

Early shooting struggles and failure to take care of the ball resulted in the women’s basketball team’s 57-45 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Wednesday afternoon at Fertitta Center.

In the first quarter, the Eagles shot 50 percent from the field, including three made 3-pointers.

On the other hand, the Cougars shot only 26.3 percent from the field, but senior forward Dorian Branch was a bright spot for Houston as she scored seven first-quarter points.

Florida Gulf Coast led 17-13 after one.

The Cougars lackluster shooting continued in the second quarter, as they shot 25 percent from the field in the quarter.

Houston also turned the ball over seven times in the quarter. Florida Gulf Coast capitalized on UH’s shooting woes and turnovers as they outscored the Cougars 16-7 in the quarter and carried a 33-20 lead into the half.

UH’s offense heated up in the third as the Cougars shot 70 percent in the quarter. Dorian Branch scored six in the quarter and junior guard Julia Blackshell-Fair scored four.

But turnovers were once again a problem for Houston in the third as they turned the ball seven times. Florida Gulf Coast capitalized on Houston’s turnovers and went into the fourth with a 48-34 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars failed to rally and cut much into the Eagles lead already large lead.

With this loss, Houston drops to 4-5 on the season.

Offensive struggles, both poor shooting and failing to take care of the ball, was the story of the game for Houston. On the game, the Cougars shot just over 35 percent from the field and turned the ball over 20 times.

Although the team struggled as a whole, sophomore guard Dymond Gladney and Dorian Branch played well. Gladney scored 11 and Branch scored 13.

The Cougars will look to bounce back from the loss when they take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fertitta Center.

