Cougars finish with six titles in season opener

The Cougars made a big splash in their season-opening track meet at the Texas A&M Reveille Invitational on Saturday and came home with six individual titles.

To get things started, sophomore Quivell Jordan placed second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.99 and was just .04 behind the first-place spot.

On the women’s side, sophomore Naomi Taylor finished the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.31 to earn the first-place win.

Senior Nora Monie placed first in the women’s shot put with her second attempt throw of 15.94m and earned top honors at the event.

Along with Monie, the Cougar throwers dominated the meet. Junior Miles Marhofer, a newcomer from Coffeyville Community College in his debut with Houston, decimated the program’s record for weight throw with a 20.83m throw on his fourth attempt and had a full 3 meters on even the closest throw.

Sophomore Johnny Howell took third in the weight throw event behind Marhofer with his 15.12m third-attempt throw.

The Marhofer and Howell duo placed again in the top three for the men’s shot put. Marhofer finished in second with a 15.51m throw and Howell was in third with a 14.75m throw.

Junior Priscilla Aejokun took first in the women’s weight through with a throw of 20.50m and was followed by senior Mikaila Martin in second with her 19.41m throw.

In the sprints, sophomore Ashley Seymour finished fourth overall with a time of 7.59 in the 60-meter.

The men’s 60-meter was a close race with senior Terence Ware coming in first with a time of 6.797 and junior Nicholas Alexander finishing fourth at 6.817.

In the pole vault, the Cougars took the top two spots with junior Antonio Ruiz finishing first after clearing 5.30m. Freshman Christyan Sampy placed second after clearing 4.90m.

For the women, junior Sarah Howe, placed second with a 3.75m clearing.

The Cougars will look to continue the winning momentum on Jan. 17 when they host the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational before heading to Lubbock for the Texas Tech Corky Classic on Jan. 18.

