Specialists cap off The Cougar’s All-Decade Team

Houston wrapped up not only a 4-8 season on Nov. 30 against Navy, but also a decade of football.

From 2010 to 2019, the Cougars grew as a program — in doing so, jumped conferences, switched between seven head coaches, enjoyed upsets galore and amassed an 80-48 record.

While the Cougars rose up the ranks of college football respectability, many of the program’s greats made their marks in a program-altering decade.

In celebration of those players, here is The Cougar’s All-Decade Special Teams:

K: Dalton Witherspoon, 2017- present

Spoon, as he likes to call himself on Twitter, has been money since joining the Cougars in 2017.

Witherspoon’s junior season saw the Moore, Oklahoma native make three field goals five times and knock down down 14 consecutively, surpassing Roman Anderson’s 13 in 1988 for the program record. – J.R.

P: Dane Roy, 2016-19

After the collegiate career the 30-year-old had at Houston, how could he not make the All-Decade Team?

In his senior season alone, Roy set a school record with 2,531 punting yards, landing 30 punts inside the 20. His longest? A 69-yard rocket against then-No. 3 Oklahoma in early September. The Australian earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Year honors and is one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award.

Roy quickly became a fan favorite and one of UH’s best all-time punters. – J.R.

KR: Brandon Wilson, 2013-16

Wilson got it done as a cornerback and kick returner. Between 2015 and 2016, the now-Cincinnati Bengals returner tallied 44 kick returns for 1,121 yards and a pair of touchdowns, averaging 25.5 yards per attempt.

Though Marquez Stevenson’s 2019 campaign earned consideration, Wilson’s consistency won the day. – A.D.

PR: Demarcus Ayers, 2013-15

Ayers edges out Patrick Edwards for top punt returner of the decade due to his standout 2015 campaign.

Not only was he a go-to target in an electrifying offense, he also recorded 28 punt returns for 295 yards and a touchdown, good for an average of 10.5 yards.

Though Edwards edges him out in terms of yards per average (14), Ayers has the quantity to earn the nod. – A.D.

