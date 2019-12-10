Wolff entrepreneurship program receives $13M donation

The Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Family Foundation gifted $13 million to the University’s Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship program that is expected to have an impact of $15 million with grants from the state, according to a news release.

“On behalf of my late husband, we are truly honored to ensure the entrepreneurial legacy not only endures but remains accessible for students,” Cyvia Wolff said in a news release. “We are truly honored to be part of this program and University.”

The money will be separated into three endowments; the Dave Cook Leadership Endowment, the Wolff Legacy Endowment and the last $2 million will be used to create the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Endowed Chair(s)/Professorship(s) in Entrepreneurship.

The Dave Cook Leadership Endowment will be funded by $7 million of the donation and $4 million will be going towards the Wolff Legacy Endowment.

The Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship program was recently ranked No. 1 undergraduate entrepreneurship program in the nation by The Princeton Review.

The entrepreneurship program was named after Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff in 2007. Cyvia Wolff was there with President Renu Khator to sign over the funds for the program.

“Entrepreneurship is crucial for the future of our country, as well as our city and state,” Khator said.

Khator said she was proud that UH was at the forefront of entrepreneurial training and research, and that the program’s uniqueness set it apart.

“This extraordinary gift ensures our leadership in this space will continue and will support the creation of businesses, change communities and impact our students’ lives,” Khator said.

