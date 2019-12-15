Ward’s first TD catch sends Eagles soaring over Redskins

Twenty one days ago, former UH quarterback standout Greg Ward Jr. caught his first-ever NFL catch since transitioning to wide receiver in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He did so in an Eagles loss.

Twenty one days later, Ward won and caught seven passes, including the most important one. On first-and-goal, down four with 32 seconds left in the game, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back, scanned and found Ward running open in the corner of the end zone off a shallow cross.

Ward caught the go-ahead touchdown, in turn, helping the Eagles get closer to the NFL Playoffs.

The 4-yard score won’t just make him a folk hero in Philly, it was also his first of his NFL career.

Greg Ward climbs the ladder for his first career touchdown!#PHIvsWAS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VWPiilmgz2 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 15, 2019

It wasn’t easy to get where Ward is.

He started on the Eagles’ practice squad, eventually left to play wideout with the San Antonio Commanders of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football only to find himself vying for a spot in Philadelphia again.

The former Cougar got that spot. Now, he’s playing like he deserves it.

