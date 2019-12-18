Marquez Stevenson to forgo NFL Draft and return to Houston

After weighing his options, Houston standout wide receiver Marquez Stevenson will return to Dana Holgorsen’s offense for one last year.

Stevenson submitted his name for evaluation for the 2020 NFL Draft with the NCAA’s College Advisory Committee. After doing so, the wide receiver known as “Speedy” figured his best option would be to return for one last season.

“First I want to thank God for putting me in this position to be evaluated for the NFL Draft,” Stevenson said on Twitter. “I want to thank Coach Herman, Coach Applewhite, and Coach Holgorsen for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. After long thoughts and sitting down with my family, I’ve decide to return to Houston to finish out my degree and to finish what I started with my brothers!”

Stevenson lives up to his “Speedy” nickname. A big-play threat, the 6-foot wideout tallied 52 receptions for 907 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior season. He also took two out of his 17 kick returns to the house.

For his efforts in 2019, Stevenson earned an American All-Conference First Team honor. He did the same in 2018, recording 75 receptions for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns.

With Stevenson back in the mix, the Cougars will look to rebound from a 4-8 season in 2019.

