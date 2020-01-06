Houston faces Temple in first road conference game

The Cougars are in Philadelphia as they will take on the Owls in their first road conference game of the season on Tuesday evening.

Houston enters the matchup on a five-game winning streak after defeating UCF in its first games against the American Athletic Conference.

Sophomore guard Nate Hinton had a sensational 20-point, 16-rebound and five-steal performance that led the Cougars to their 78-63 win over the Knights on Friday.

The North Carolina native is averaging 9.7 rebounds on the season, which is second in the entire conference and No. 31 in the entire nation.

The Cougars are third nationally in rebounds per game, and they are tied for third in offensive rebounds per contest.

Junior forward Fabian White Jr. also put up a solid 13-point, four-rebound performance in the win. He is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.

Look at the Owls

Temple enters Tuesday with a 9-4 record and a 1-1 conference record after losing in a 70-44 rout to Tulsa on Friday night.

The Owls are led by senior guard Quinton Rose, who is averaging 14.1 points and four assists a game. Similar to Houston, a guard leads Temple in rebounds.

The 6-foot-4-inch junior guard, Nate Pierre-Louis, is averaging 8.8 rebounds per contest.

The head coach for the Owls is Aaron McKie, who is in his first season with Temple.

Houston owns a 7-3 all-time record in the series against Temple, but the Owls defeated the Cougars 73-69 last season in their Philadelphia-meeting on Jan. 9, 2019, which snapped Houston’s 15-game winning streak.

Tuesday’s game will be the lone regular-season meeting between the teams and will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m. CST.

