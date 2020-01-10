Houston looking for seventh-straight win in Tulsa

The Cougars are in Tulsa, Okla. to take on the Golden Hurricane in the third conference game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Houston is riding a season-high six-game winning streak coming into the game after a road win in Philadelphia where the team defeated Temple 78-74 on Tuesday evening.

The Cougars were led by redshirt freshman guard Caleb Mills, who had a game-high 23 points in the win that included 10 points in the final 6:08 of the second half, which helped seal the win.

Sophomore guard Nate Hinton had his seventh double-double of the season in that game with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

If the 6-5 Gastonia, N.C. native finishes with at least 12 rebounds on Saturday, he will be averaging a double-double on the season. Hinton is currently averaging 12.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest through 15 games.

A look at Tulsa

The Golden Hurricane enter Saturday with some struggles. The team has lost four of the last five games, but on the season, Tulsa is 9-6 and is 1-1 against the American Athletic Conference.

Tulsa is coming off its worst performance of the season against Cincinnati where the team suffered a 75-44 loss and did not hit a single 3-pointer, finishing the game 0-17 from behind the arc.

Tulsa is led by junior guard Brandon Rachal, who is averaging 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, which are all a team-best.

The history between the two programs

Saturday’s game will be the 55th all-time meeting between the two teams. In the previous 54 contests, Houston and Tulsa have split the series 27-27.

The Cougars won the last match-up 77-65 on Jan. 27, 2019 in Oklahoma, but the Golden Hurricane won seven of the last nine games that have been played on their home court.

Saturday’s game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and on the radio on KPRC 950 AM at 3 p.m. CST.

[email protected]