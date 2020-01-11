Cougars routed by No. 1 UConn 91-51

Houston fell to No. 1 UConn, 91-51, on Saturday afternoon in Hartford, Connecticut to fall to 1-2 against the American Athletic Conference.

The first quarter could not have gone much worse for Houston. UConn came out of the gates firing and opened up the game with a 16-0 run. Cougars senior forward KeAsja Peace broke the Huskies run with a two-point basket, which was the Cougars first and only basket of the quarter, with 2:06 remaining.

After Peace’s basket, UConn finished the final two minutes of the quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 25-2 lead after one period of play.

Despite a 1-15 shooting performance in the first quarter, Houston bounced back and the offense caught fire in the second quarter.

Sophomore guard Dymond Gladney got the Cougars offense going with five early points to start off the second quarter. Sophomore forward Tatyana Hill and junior guard Julia Blackshell-Fair propelled the offense the rest of the quarter. Hill scored five in the quarter and Blackshell-Fair scored four.

Senior forward Dorian Branch capped off the Cougars nice offensive quarter with a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left. Overall, Houston scored 19 points on 8-11 shooting in the quarter but still trailed 44-21 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Cougars struggled to get going offensively and defensively. Houston shot 31.6 percent on the quarter and allowed UConn to score 28 points. After three quarters, the Cougars trailed 72-34.

Houston’s offense picked up in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to climb out of the big deficit they found themselves in.

Ultimately, Houston fell to UConn 91-51 and drop to 8-9 on the season.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Branch had a nice game scoring 13 points, pulling down four rebounds, dishing out four assists, and creating five steals. Blackshell-Fair also played well scoring 10 points on 5-9 shooting.

The Cougars will look to bounce back next Sunday when they return to Fertitta Center to take on ECU.

