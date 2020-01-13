Cat’s Back among week’s five events

Welcome back. Here’s a look at five campus events to start your first week back right.

Wednesday: Student Center’s 5th Year Celebration

Student Center South

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Student Centers are hosting a 5th Year Celebration with tons of fun activities. To name a few, an inflatable obstacle course, balloon artists, face painting, airbrush tattoos, cake and more. Students can also enter giveaways and a drawing for prizes.

Wednesday: Campus Recreation Sports Club Fair

Campus Recreation & Wellness Center Rotunda

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Come and check out the Campus Rec’s registered sports clubs and watch demonstrations from some of the organizations. Sport clubs are registered student organizations formed by students that have a common interest and desire to participate in a sports activity.

Thursday: Cat’s Back

Student Center South, 2nd Floor

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cat’s Back welcomes new and returning students to campus and connects them with student organizations. Students have the opportunity to eat free food, participate in fun activities and win prizes.

Thursday: Campus Recreation Student Spring Job Fair

Campus Recreation & Wellness Center Rotunda

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Looking for a campus job? Campus Recreation is hosting its spring job fair for students interested in employment. If you complete an application and bring a resume, you can participate in on-site interviews with a selected student staff member. If selected, you could be called back for a second interview.

Thursday: Lecture by Caroline Frick

Blaffer Art Museum

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Come attend a discussion from Caroline Frick, an associate professor in the Department of Radio-Television-Film at The University of Texas at Austin and founder of the Texas Archive of the Moving Image. In her lecture, she’ll discuss the entrepreneur Melton Barker and how he produced over 300 versions of the film Kidnappers Foil across the United States. The lecture is in conjunction with the Blaffer Art Museum’s exhibition Gareth Long: Kidnappers Foil.

[email protected]