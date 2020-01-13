D’Eriq King reverses course, enters transfer portal

Senior quarterback D’Eriq King, months after reassuring Houston and its fanbase that he’d return to the Cougars in 2020, announced in a Twitter post Monday night he’s entered the transfer portal.

King, who tossed for 663 yards and six touchdowns in four games in 2019, announced his decision to redshirt along with senior wide receiver Keith Corbin in late September after UH started the season 1-3.

I’ve entered the portal I think it’s best for me and my family! — King (@DeriqKing_) January 14, 2020

“It was the hardest decision of my life,” King told KRIV (Fox 26) after posting his decision to enter the transfer portal. “I love the University of Houston. I love the city. I thought it was best thing for me.”

Although King’s destination isn’t known, he is expected to “garner interest from top programs like LSU, Georgia and Florida State,” according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Arkansas is also likely to interest King after the Razorbacks hired former Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at the same position.

The 5-11 quarterback also told Fox 26 Houston that a big factor in his decision was the health of his mother, who King recently discovered a couple of months ago that she has breast cancer.

“It’s been tremendously hard,” King said. “My mom is the most important person in my life. Seeing her go through this took a toll on me.”

For King, he hopes that the decision to leave the University can provide him with a fresh start.

“I think it will be very important for me to get away, refocus and take my shot,” King said.

Although King is ready to move on, the impact that UH has left on him will not be forgotten according to the Manvel native.

“They mean the world to me,” King said. “Just graduated from the University of Houston. It was one of the the best decisions I made, coming here. I thank the University for everything.”

