MOTS: Students are getting back into the swing of things

“I have a great friend group that motivates each other,” said pre-med junior Tommy Le with his dogs Chloe (left) and Lucy. “We know each other’s habits and when we slack off, so we help each other work toward our goals.” “I worked all winter break, so I’ve been dealing with the sleep schedule change. The first week, I’ll just take it slow and get used to the commute again,” said integrated communications junior Magaly Gutierrez. “I’m starting with a good sleep schedule, forcing myself to get a lot of rest,” said business freshman Michael Pham. “I’m having some trouble. The paperwork is overwhelming, because I’m about to study abroad for six months,” said political science junior Julia Langeland. “You can’t really avoid feeling stressed out, but the best way to manage it is stay on top of your work and get ahead of it,” said English literature senior Jamal Moore.

Returning to school from winter break, from hot chocolate and cozy evenings in, or maybe a full-time work week, can be a tough experience. Rebalancing for the new semester can look different for everyone, so The Cougar asked students how they were handling their first week back at the grind.

