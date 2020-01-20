UH Women’s Basketball vs. Wichita State among this week’s five events

Tuesday: DIY Poutine Making

Cougar Woods Dining Commons

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This month’s Cougar Woods Dining Common’s DIY event features a fully customizable poutine dish, a meal that includes french fries and cheese curds topped with brown gravy. Choose from a variety of bases and toppings to create your custom dish.

Wednesday: Mental Health Fair

Lynn Eusan Park

Noon – 2 p.m.

At the “Shine A Light on Mental Health” fair, information about local and national mental health resources, food, music and prizes/giveaways will be available. The fair aims to raise awareness about available mental health and wellness-related services, along with educational presentations on such topics as self-care strategies, stress and anxiety reduction techniques, suicide prevention and more.

Thursday: A Trip to the Opera

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Moores Opera House presents ‘The Marriage of Figaro’, a classic comedy with the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The opera will be sung in the original Italian with projected translation over the stage, and tickets can be found here.

Friday: Annual ‘Hands of Caring’ Ceremony

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The annual Hands of Caring ceremony officially welcomes students to the UH College of Nursing. Hands of Caring honors the support that nursing students receive from their parents, professors and each other before their own caring hands go out into the world and support their patients.

Saturday: UH Women’s Basketball vs. Wichita State

Fertitta Center

2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Come out and support UH women’s basketball as they take on Wichita State. Discounted tickets are offered to the Houston area Asian Chamber of Commerce members in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

