Houston wins big against Arkansas, remain perfect on the season

Houston remains undefeated on the season following the win against Arkansas. The Cougars are 6-0, including two wins against The American conference opponents. | Mikol Kindle/The Cougar

Houston swimming and diving took down Arkansas 163.5-136.5 on Friday afternoon at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

The Cougars opened the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:42.57, earning four points and taking the second-place spot.

Senior Zarena Brown was victorious in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 1:49.16. She later took the 50 Freestyle at 23.54 for another first-place finish.

Houston swept the 100 Backstroke as three Cougars took home the top spots. Senior Laura Laderoute placed first with a time of 55.13, while junior Ioanna Sacha placed second at 55.68 and junior Kaley Hoffman finished third at 57.50.

Again, Houston took the top-three, this time in the 200 Backstroke. Sacha led the way at 1:59.38, Laderoute finished second with a time of 2:01.73 and junior Monique Rae came in third at 2:03.60.

For its final podium sweep of the day, the Cougars dominated the 200 Individual Medley.

Laderoute took the top spot at 2:03.86, Sacha at second place with a time of 2:05.94, and senior Peyton Kondis rounding out the top-three at 2:07.30

In the 100 Breaststroke,  Kondis took the win at 1:02.88, with senior Angeliki Mavrantza at second place at 1:03.74.

In the 200 Butterfly, Houston picked up another victory from senior Isabel Tank at 2:05.10 and a second-place finish from freshman Chrysten Pacheco with a time of 2:05.88.

On the diving boards, sophomore Katie Deininger brought home first in the 3-meter with 290.70 points, while sophomore Chase Farris placed third with a score of 269.93.

In the 1-meter, senior Lauren Burrell represented Houston with a second-place finish of 262.43 points, and Deininger followed in at third place with a score of 239.63.

Next, Houston will face both Rice and LSU on Jan. 31 in the Campus Recreation Center before heading to the American Athletic Conference Championships in February.

