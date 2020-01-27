Campus farmer’s market among week’s five events

Wednesday: Explore options at the Spring Learning Abroad Fair

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Students can find a learning abroad program that’s a perfect fit at the Spring Learning Abroad Fair. See what summer programs and scholarships are available, and snag a free t-shirt. Students can also enter to win a $150 flight voucher giveaway.

Wednesday: Shop local at the farmer’s market

Noon – 4 p.m.

Students will be able to shop for locally sourced and produced items Wednesday at the UH Farmers Market. The event will accept Cougar Cash.

Thursday: Talk with Margaret Wertheim, science communicator and artist

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Margaret Wertheim is an internationally recognized writer, artist and curator. Her work focuses on the relationship between science and the wider cultural landscape, and her exhibitions have been featured across the globe. She is the author of six books, written for the New York Times, and she and her twin sister are founders of the Institute For Figuring, a Los Angeles-based practice devoted to the aesthetic dimensions of science and mathematics.

Friday: Hike at McKinney Falls State Park

Sign up through Campus Recreation by Jan. 31

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Students can join the Outdoor Adventure trip program and head to McKinney State Falls Park on Feb. 8. The one-day hiking trip takes place in the Texas Hill Country. The park features rivers, waterfalls and a bit of Texas history. Students must register by Friday.

Friday: Fill up at Cougar Woods’ Super “Chili” Bowl

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

In preparation for the big game, Cougar Woods will be serving up some of their most delicious chili recipes.

