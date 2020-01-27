Mills, Jarreau earn American Athletic Conference honors

The American Athletic Conference honored two of Houston’s brightest guards, redshirt freshman Caleb Mills and junior DeJon Jarreau, with individual awards on Monday.

Mills was named the league’s Freshman of the Week, and Jarreau was named to the conference’s Honor Roll.

Mills averaged 15.5 points per game during the games against Connecticut and South Florida.

Jarreau recorded an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double and finished two assists shy of getting a triple-double in Houston’s win against UConn on Thursday night.

Against USF, Jarreau had 12 points and 6 assists to lead the Cougars past the Bulls.

This is the second time this season for both players to receive the individual awards they earned this week.

The Cougars next play on Wednesday night on the road against East Carolina.

[email protected]