Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Men's Basketball

Mills, Jarreau earn American Athletic Conference honors

By January 27, 2020

Junior guard DeJon Jarreau, left, and redshirt freshman Caleb Mills, right, had a strong performance on Thursday night against UConn when both players combined to score the Cougars’ last 28 points over the final 11:13 of the game. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The Cougar

The American Athletic Conference honored two of Houston’s brightest guards, redshirt freshman Caleb Mills and junior DeJon Jarreau, with individual awards on Monday.

Mills was named the league’s Freshman of the Week, and Jarreau was named to the  conference’s Honor Roll.

Mills averaged 15.5 points per game during the games against Connecticut and South Florida.

Jarreau recorded an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double and finished two assists shy of getting a triple-double in Houston’s win against UConn on Thursday night.

Against USF, Jarreau had 12 points and 6 assists to lead the Cougars past the Bulls.

This is the second time this season for both players to receive the individual awards they earned this week.

The Cougars next play on Wednesday night on the road against East Carolina.

