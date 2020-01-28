Law Center to rename career services office after receiving gift

The Law Center’s career services office will be named the Porter Hedges LLP Career Services Center after a gift recently donated by the law firm.

Houston-based Porter Hedges LLP is the first law firm to offer a gift in support of the newly planned John M. O’Quinn Law Building.

“I’m delighted that Porter Hedges has made this generous gift to help us to build a superior career services center attractive to both employers and students,” said dean of the Law Center Leonard Baynes in a news release.

The gift’s amount was not disclosed in the news release.

The Law Center is approaching other law firms and individuals as well to name other spaces in the James M O’Quinn, Baynes said.

“It is all about making sure that law students have a building that they can be proud of and that is safe, sound and state of the art,” Baynes said. “The Porter Hedges gift goes a long way in allowing us to achieve that objective.”

Many UH alumni and faculty at Porter Hedges were a large part of the support in the gift for the new building.

“We join the Law Center by investing in the students who will continue to leave their mark in Texas, across the country and around the world,” Law Center alum Joshua Wolfshohl said.

Construction on the new John M. O’Quinn Law Building, named after the John M. O’Quinn Foundation, is set to begin summer 2020. The building will cost $90 million.

“Porter Hedges is proud to support the UH Law Center and excited to associate our name with the career services center,” Wolfshohl said. “As a Houston-based firm, we have grown with the city over the last four decades and welcome an opportunity to give back to its premier law school.”

