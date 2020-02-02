New angle appears to show Jarreau biting Cincinnati player; AAC to investigate

Houston junior guard DeJon Jarreau started trending nationwide on Saturday night after he was ejected late in the game against Cincinnati for allegedly biting another player.

“There was no bite,” said Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson after the game. “There was an alleged bite. Somebody says somebody bit and they go to the line. I just watched the film. I watched it three (times) to make sure I was right too.”

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau was ejected for biting. pic.twitter.com/olWPDulzfV — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2020

From this angle, it appears like it is a bang-bang play and Bearcats’ guard Keith Williams’ leg just backed into Jarreau’s face, but according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, it was actually Bearcats forward Mamoudou Diarra that was allegedly on receiving end of the bite, not Williams.

A Bearcats’ spokesperson confirmed that officials ruled that Jarreau was ejected for biting Diarra, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The different angles shown above began circulating on Twitter shortly after the original ESPN post.

Sampson did not comment on how many angles he saw of the alleged bite by Jarreau.

The American Athletic Conference plans to review the play that led to the ejection of Jarreau. They are expected to inform the University of any potential additional punishment within the next day or two, according to the Houston Chronicle.

